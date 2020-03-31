The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KO. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. DZ Bank raised The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.32.

KO stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $183.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,027 shares of company stock worth $9,620,065. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,263,000 after purchasing an additional 298,886 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

