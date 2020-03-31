The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $22.52 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 203.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 55,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,819,709.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 957,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,661,515.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $568,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,393 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,347 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

