TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for TESSCO Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.20). William Blair also issued estimates for TESSCO Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

TESS has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

NASDAQ TESS opened at $5.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. TESSCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.06.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.