Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.24

Shares of Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.24 and traded as high as $7.41. Teranga Gold shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 454,201 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on TGZ shares. Cormark upgraded shares of Teranga Gold from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Teranga Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Teranga Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Teranga Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.24.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$140.36 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teranga Gold Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teranga Gold Company Profile (TSE:TGZ)

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

Featured Article: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Teranga Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teranga Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.