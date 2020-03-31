TELIX Pharmaceutical (ASX:TLX) Shares Up 1.1%

TELIX Pharmaceutical (ASX:TLX) shares were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.94 ($0.67) and last traded at A$0.89 ($0.63), approximately 1,247,122 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.88 ($0.62).

The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $252.18 million and a PE ratio of -8.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.26.

In other TELIX Pharmaceutical news, insider Oliver Buck acquired 164,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.85 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$140,109.75 ($99,368.62).

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited, an oncology company, develops molecularly targeted radiation products for unmet needs in cancer care in Australia. Its products include TLX101, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; TLX250, which is in Phase II for the diagnosis and treatment of renal cancer; TLX250-CDx, which is in Phase III for the imaging of clear cell renal cell cancer; TLX591, which is in pre-Phase III for the treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TLX591-CDx, which is in Phase III for the imaging of prostate cancer.

