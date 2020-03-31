Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) Short Interest Up 10.2% in March

Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,686,500 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the February 27th total of 1,530,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Telecom Argentina by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,057,000 after buying an additional 38,922 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in Telecom Argentina by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,830,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,776,000 after buying an additional 520,000 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Telecom Argentina by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after buying an additional 113,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 361,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 202,468 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 293,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 71,716 shares during the period. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

TEO opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. Telecom Argentina has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 0.74.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

