Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.74.

TDOC stock opened at $163.56 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $176.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.80 and its 200-day moving average is $92.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of -118.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at $475,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

