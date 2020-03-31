Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Short Interest Update

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 394,200 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the February 27th total of 430,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 327,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of Teekay Lng Partners stock opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $719.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.48. Teekay Lng Partners has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.39 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.41%. Teekay Lng Partners’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teekay Lng Partners will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $752,000. 30.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

