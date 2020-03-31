TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) – Equities research analysts at G.Research reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. G.Research analyst S. Wong now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.20.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 16.96%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FTI. Citigroup upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.44.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $7.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.70. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $201,223,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 32,271,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $691,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189,029 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,223,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,844 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,367,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,583 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,944,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Olivier Piou purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,870.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

