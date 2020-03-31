Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,900 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the February 27th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.0 days. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of TISI opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. Team has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $175.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). Team had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $287.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.60 million. Analysts predict that Team will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

TISI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Team from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Team in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Team from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other Team news, CEO Amerino Gatti purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $95,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,786.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Team during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Team in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Team by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Team by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Team in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

