TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,857,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,232,271,000 after acquiring an additional 233,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,259,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,079,112,000 after acquiring an additional 720,186 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,273,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,611,000 after acquiring an additional 490,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,174,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $304,291,000 after acquiring an additional 117,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,394,000 after purchasing an additional 884,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

TEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.97.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.