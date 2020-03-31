TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of TDK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of TTDKY stock opened at $77.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. TDK has a 12 month low of $63.04 and a 12 month high of $117.45.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 10.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that TDK will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

