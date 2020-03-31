TD Securities Trims Linamar (TSE:LNR) Target Price to C$35.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LNR. Scotiabank cut their target price on Linamar from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Linamar from C$55.00 to C$47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Linamar from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of Linamar stock opened at C$28.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.59, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.30. Linamar has a 1-year low of C$24.57 and a 1-year high of C$53.41.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Linamar will post 6.3378393 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Linamar Corporation bought 93,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$48.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,499,054.53. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 280,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,497,163.58. Also, Director Mark Stoddart bought 133,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$45.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,076,382.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 163,067 shares in the company, valued at C$7,399,980.46. Insiders bought a total of 321,016 shares of company stock worth $14,909,240 in the last three months.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

