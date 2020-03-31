TD Securities Cuts Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$44.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAP. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Saputo in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Saputo from C$48.50 to C$42.50 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Saputo from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Saputo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$44.08.

Shares of TSE:SAP opened at C$33.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$29.31 and a 12-month high of C$46.41.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Saputo will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.20%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

