Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Short Interest Down 8.2% in March

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,975,400 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the February 27th total of 11,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in Target by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $96.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Target has a 12 month low of $70.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.01 and a 200-day moving average of $114.16. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.68.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

