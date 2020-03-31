Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) Short Interest Up 10.7% in March

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,413,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the February 27th total of 2,180,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Shares of TALO opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $346.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.14.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.83. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $233.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TALO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 925,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,897,000 after buying an additional 52,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,060,000 after buying an additional 159,145 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after buying an additional 166,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after buying an additional 251,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 802.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 286,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

