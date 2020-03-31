Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) Short Interest Update

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,296,100 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the February 27th total of 27,010,000 shares. Approximately 53.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TLRD shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Tailored Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tailored Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of NYSE:TLRD opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17. Tailored Brands has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $8.43.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $690.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.46 million. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 138.49% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tailored Brands will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Tailored Brands by 363.8% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,262,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 990,217 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tailored Brands by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,224,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 301,520 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tailored Brands by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 856,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 182,129 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tailored Brands by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 816,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 227,575 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

