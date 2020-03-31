Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Superior Uniform Group manufactures and sells a wide range of uniforms, corporate I.D., career apparel and accessories for the hospital and healthcare fields; hotels; fast food and other restaurants; and public safety, industrial, transportation and commercial markets, as well as corporate and resort embroidered sportswear. (Press Release) “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SGC. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

SGC stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $18.78.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $108.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.79 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.79%. On average, analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 360,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 86,790 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. 37.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

