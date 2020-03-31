SuperCoin (SUPER) Price Hits $0.0026

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 319.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One SuperCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded 262.4% higher against the US dollar. SuperCoin has a total market cap of $138,524.86 and $3.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About SuperCoin

SuperCoin (SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. SuperCoin’s total supply is 52,439,167 coins. SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper

SuperCoin Coin Trading

SuperCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

