SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the February 27th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:SSY opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. SunLink Health Systems has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.70.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.81 million during the quarter.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 84 bed community hospital, which includes a 18 bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66 bed nursing home in Mississippi; and a 100 bed nursing home in Georgia, as well as offers information technology services.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.