Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Short Interest Update

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,390,300 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the February 27th total of 14,760,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 295.6% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SU opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $34.56.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

SU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Firstegy raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

