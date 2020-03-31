Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SLF. CIBC upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$59.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$66.50 to C$67.50 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$64.27.

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$44.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.03, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.04. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$35.43 and a 52 week high of C$66.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.73.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$8.53 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 5.9699998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

In other news, Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 51,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.18, for a total value of C$3,330,241.74. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.45, for a total transaction of C$1,755,032.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,373,635.15. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,475 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,688.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

