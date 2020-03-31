Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SLF. CIBC upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $31.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $50.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.27.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

