Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on SLF. CIBC upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.
Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $31.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $50.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.27.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.
