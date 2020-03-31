Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) Short Interest Down 5.8% in March

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,563,100 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the February 27th total of 2,720,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 480,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

SMLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Summit Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $39,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 6.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.83.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.61 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 83.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Midstream Partners will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.