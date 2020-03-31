Summit Materials (SUM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Summit Materials (NYSE: SUM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/25/2020 – Summit Materials was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Summit Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $34.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Summit Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $22.00 to $16.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Summit Materials had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Summit Materials was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to a “hold” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Summit Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2020 – Summit Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. Summit Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 2.05.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Summit Materials had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

