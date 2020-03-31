Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 461,300 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the February 27th total of 509,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of SPH opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.94. Suburban Propane Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average is $21.59.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $333.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. 30.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPH. ValuEngine raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.