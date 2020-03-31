Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) Price Target Lowered to C$0.90 at TD Securities

Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$1.95 to C$0.90 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SOX has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Stuart Olson from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Stuart Olson from C$1.60 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Stuart Olson from C$1.25 to C$0.60 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Get Stuart Olson alerts:

TSE:SOX opened at C$0.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 million and a PE ratio of -2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Stuart Olson has a 12 month low of C$0.73 and a 12 month high of C$4.87.

Stuart Olson Inc provides general contracting and electrical building systems contracting to the institutional and commercial construction markets in Canada. The company's Buildings Group segment provides general contracting services, including integrated project delivery, construction management, and design-build services for schools, hospitals, and high-rise buildings; and provision of management, estimating, accounting, site management, field workers, and equipment in order to complete projects.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Stuart Olson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stuart Olson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.