Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at CIBC

Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Stuart Olson from C$1.25 to C$0.60 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Stuart Olson from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Stuart Olson from C$1.95 to C$0.90 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Stuart Olson from C$1.60 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Get Stuart Olson alerts:

Stuart Olson stock opened at C$0.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 million and a PE ratio of -2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.04. Stuart Olson has a twelve month low of C$0.73 and a twelve month high of C$4.87.

Stuart Olson Inc provides general contracting and electrical building systems contracting to the institutional and commercial construction markets in Canada. The company's Buildings Group segment provides general contracting services, including integrated project delivery, construction management, and design-build services for schools, hospitals, and high-rise buildings; and provision of management, estimating, accounting, site management, field workers, and equipment in order to complete projects.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stuart Olson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stuart Olson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.