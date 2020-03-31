Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Price Target to C$43.00

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CGY. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Calian Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th.

TSE CGY opened at C$35.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.81. The stock has a market cap of $337.68 million and a PE ratio of 13.41. Calian Group has a 12 month low of C$31.29 and a 12 month high of C$47.80.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$99.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calian Group will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Calian Group’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

