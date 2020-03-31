STH CRS Elect ENGNR (ASX:SXE) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of STH CRS Elect ENGNR (ASX:SXE) were up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.43 ($0.30) and last traded at A$0.42 ($0.29), approximately 23,610 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.41 ($0.29).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.56. The firm has a market cap of $102.76 million and a PE ratio of 7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

About STH CRS Elect ENGNR (ASX:SXE)

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited provides electrical, instrumentation, communication, and maintenance services in Australia, South America, and the Caribbean. The company's Electrical and Instrumentation (E&I) Construction division installs and commissions greenfield and brownfield upgrade projects in metropolitan, remote, and challenging environments.

