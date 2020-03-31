Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CL King began coverage on shares of Stepan in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Stepan from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Stepan currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Stepan stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.30. Stepan has a 12-month low of $69.33 and a 12-month high of $105.87.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $444.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.45 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stepan will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

In other Stepan news, VP David Kabbes acquired 2,222 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.67 per share, with a total value of $159,250.74. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,041.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stepan by 306.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,052,000 after acquiring an additional 31,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

