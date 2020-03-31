Steelcase Inc. (SCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 2nd

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd.

Steelcase has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Steelcase has a payout ratio of 38.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Steelcase alerts:

SCS stock opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Steelcase has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $23.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $946.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.80 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 5.36%. Steelcase’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 28,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $567,112.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,762.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,976 shares of company stock worth $2,415,024. Company insiders own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

SCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti reduced their target price on Steelcase from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Steelcase has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.