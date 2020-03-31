State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Lowered to $80.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.87.

STT stock opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.54. State Street has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,143,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,067,000 after purchasing an additional 484,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $389,406,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,896 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,319,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,832 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $206,390,000. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

