Stantec (TSE:STN) Given New C$44.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$44.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on STN. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.45.

STN stock opened at C$34.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. Stantec has a one year low of C$26.67 and a one year high of C$42.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.08.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$905.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.6300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

