Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Short Interest Update

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 466,200 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the February 27th total of 506,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.21. Standard Motor Products has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The firm has a market cap of $918.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.69 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

In related news, EVP Dale Burks sold 4,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $166,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the third quarter worth $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

