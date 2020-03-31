Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 14.30 on May 19th

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share on Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Standard Life Aberdeen’s previous dividend of $7.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SLA stock opened at GBX 226.74 ($2.98) on Tuesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12-month low of GBX 170.30 ($2.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 266.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 294.54.

In other Standard Life Aberdeen news, insider Keith Skeoch bought 50,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £99,079.18 ($130,333.04).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Friday, March 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 343 ($4.51) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 269.27 ($3.54).

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

