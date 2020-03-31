Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (SSIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.58 on April 24th

Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SSIF stock opened at GBX 74 ($0.97) on Tuesday. Sqn Secured Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 96.63 ($1.27). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 82.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 84.84.

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

