Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (SSIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.58 on April 24th

Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
SSIF stock opened at GBX 74 ($0.97) on Tuesday. Sqn Secured Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 96.63 ($1.27). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 82.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 84.84.
About Sqn Secured Income Fund
Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Receive News & Ratings for Sqn Secured Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sqn Secured Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.