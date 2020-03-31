Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its stake in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,173 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Spotify were worth $11,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify by 753.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Spotify in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Spotify in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPOT. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Spotify from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Spotify from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spotify from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.90.

Spotify stock opened at $121.43 on Tuesday. Spotify has a 12-month low of $109.18 and a 12-month high of $161.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.70 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.83.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). Spotify had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

