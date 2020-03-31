Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOUTHERN MO BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company. “

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

SMBC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

SMBC stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $39.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $221.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMBC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2,381.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.