South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of South Plains Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $14.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $221.31 million and a PE ratio of 8.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60. South Plains Financial has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $45.36 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 310.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 1,378.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 2,204.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 22.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

