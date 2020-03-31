Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Short Interest Update

Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,756,300 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the February 27th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNE. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 8.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNE opened at $60.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.37. Sony has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $73.86.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.66 billion during the quarter. Sony had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sony will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sony in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

