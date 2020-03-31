Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SNC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$37.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital boosted their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.75.

SNC opened at C$18.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.14. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$15.47 and a 52 week high of C$35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.25 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 2.2099999 earnings per share for the current year.

Snc-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

