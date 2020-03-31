Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Short Interest Update

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,772,600 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the February 27th total of 7,190,000 shares. Currently, 12.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.7 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $676,252.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,326.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

SNA opened at $113.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $90.72 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.38.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08. The business had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.