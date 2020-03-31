Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share on Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SN stock opened at GBX 1,439.50 ($18.94) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,614.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,757.86. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of GBX 1,055.01 ($13.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,023 ($26.61).

A number of research firms have recently commented on SN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,926 ($25.34) to GBX 1,658 ($21.81) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Smith & Nephew to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,160 ($28.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,868 ($24.57).

In related news, insider Graham Baker sold 3,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,576 ($20.73), for a total transaction of £56,184.40 ($73,907.39).

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

