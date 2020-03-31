SmartFinancial Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of SmartFinancial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.31 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmartFinancial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $14.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $220.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.84. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $23.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter worth about $4,807,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 72,503 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,714,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 72,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 49,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 27,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

In other SmartFinancial news, Chairman William Young Sr. Carroll acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,951.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn bought 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.49 per share, with a total value of $117,120.50. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 62,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,556.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,450 shares of company stock worth $389,021 in the last 90 days. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

