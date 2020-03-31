SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) PT Lowered to C$30.50 at CIBC

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$30.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SRU.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$30.80.

TSE:SRU.UN opened at C$18.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.74. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$14.58 and a 12-month high of C$35.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.52.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

