Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Smart Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.53. Smart Global posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Global will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Smart Global.

Get Smart Global alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SGH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Smart Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Smart Global by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 21,358 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Smart Global by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Smart Global by 231.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 27,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.32. Smart Global has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $532.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smart Global (SGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.