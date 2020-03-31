Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SWKS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Benchmark upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $90.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.23. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $66.29 and a one year high of $128.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,405,365.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,986.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,482 shares of company stock worth $2,436,651. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 461.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 147,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 121,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,743,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $331,685,000 after acquiring an additional 186,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

