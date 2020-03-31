Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) PT Lowered to $7.25

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Pivotal Research from $8.25 to $7.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIRI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.85.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03. Sirius XM has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $7.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.65.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 204.95%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $319,496.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,230.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,885,567.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,001,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

