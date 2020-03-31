Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Lowered to C$17.75 at CIBC

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$19.75 to C$17.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of SIA stock opened at C$11.56 on Monday. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$9.00 and a 1-year high of C$20.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.53, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $769.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is 841.36%.

In other Sienna Senior Living news, Director Dino Chiesa purchased 7,500 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.50 per share, with a total value of C$93,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$325,000.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

